Topdanmark Falls 1.8% as SEB Says Sell on High Valuation
(PLX AI) – Topdanmark shares fell 1.8% on Monday after analysts at SEB downgraded the stock to sell from hold, saying the premium valuation was not justified. Price target cut to DKK 386 from DKK 392The stock's premium to Sampo, Tryg and Alm. Brand …
- Price target cut to DKK 386 from DKK 392
- The stock's premium to Sampo, Tryg and Alm. Brand is not justified, SEB said, adding it was unlikely Sampo would attempt a full takeover of the company at these levels
- Analysts at Danske Bank disagreed, saying the Life divestment makes a takeover even more likely; however, Danske maintained a hold rating on Topdanmark, with price target DKK 425
- Meanwhile, Nordea maintained a buy rating on Topdanmark, saying the insurer is likely to see combined ratio improvement and lower earnings volatility after selling its Life business
- Topdanmark also may distribute excess capital to shareholders after the Life deal is completed, according to Nordea
- Nordea lifted its price target to DKK 460 from DKK 450
