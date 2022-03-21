Berkshire Hathaway Buys Alleghany for $848.02 per Share in $11.6 Billion Deal
- (PLX AI) – Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Alleghany Corporation for $848.02 per share in $11.6 billion deal.
- The transaction was unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors
- The acquisition price represents a multiple of 1.26 times Alleghany’s book value at December 31, 2021, a 29% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the last 30 days and a 16% premium to Alleghany’s 52-week high closing price
- To close in Q4
