Bavarian Nordic's RSV Vaccine Deal in China Is Positive Surprise, Analysts Say; Shares Rise
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic's deal with Nuance Pharma to develop and sell the RSV vaccine in China and other Asian markets is a positive surprise, analysts at Carnegie said.
- RSV deals were not expected until next year, according to Carnegie, and this agreement could add more than 5% to Bavarian's valuation, the analysts said
- Shares rose 2.4%
- A global partnership deal for the RSV vaccine is still expected during the second half of next year, and this agreement in China should not negatively impact that, the analysts said
