RWE to Collaborate on Low Carbon, Green Hydrogen with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
(PLX AI) – RWE and ADNOC sign Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration in low carbon and green hydrogen.Companies agreed to explore the potential for importing low carbon and green hydrogen as well as hydrogen derivatives, such as ammonia, from …
- (PLX AI) – RWE and ADNOC sign Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration in low carbon and green hydrogen.
- Companies agreed to explore the potential for importing low carbon and green hydrogen as well as hydrogen derivatives, such as ammonia, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Germany
- RWE and ADNOC agreed to assess the potential for the joint development of green hydrogen and hydrogen derivative production projects in relevant international markets
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0