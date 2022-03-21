checkAd

Amcor Says Will Stop Exports from Russia as Soon as Possible

(PLX AI) – Amcor says will scale down activities in Russia, discontinuing exports from there "as soon as possible."Says will suspend new projects and investmentsSays focusing manufacturing in Russia on supporting only existing multinational …

  • (PLX AI) – Amcor says will scale down activities in Russia, discontinuing exports from there "as soon as possible."
  • Says will suspend new projects and investments
  • Says focusing manufacturing in Russia on supporting only existing multinational customers
  • Says its 3 factories in Russia generate 2-3% of total Amcor sales
