Amcor Says Will Stop Exports from Russia as Soon as Possible

(PLX AI) – Amcor says will scale down activities in Russia, discontinuing exports from there "as soon as possible."

Says will suspend new projects and investments

Says focusing manufacturing in Russia on supporting only existing multinational customers

Says its 3 factories in Russia generate 2-3% of total Amcor sales