Palfinger Sees Significant Drop in EBIT Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine
(PLX AI) – Palfinger: Profit Warning.Palfinger says Ukraine crisis impacts due to its volume of business in RussiaPalfinger will decrease its production volume in the coming weeksPalfinger sees negative impact on revenue and profitabilityPalfinger …
- (PLX AI) – Palfinger: Profit Warning.
- Palfinger says Ukraine crisis impacts due to its volume of business in Russia
- Palfinger will decrease its production volume in the coming weeks
- Palfinger sees negative impact on revenue and profitability
- Palfinger 2022 EBIT will be significantly below the EBIT achieved in record year 2021
