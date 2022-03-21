(PLX AI) – Palfinger: Profit Warning.Palfinger says Ukraine crisis impacts due to its volume of business in RussiaPalfinger will decrease its production volume in the coming weeksPalfinger sees negative impact on revenue and profitabilityPalfinger …

Palfinger Sees Significant Drop in EBIT Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer