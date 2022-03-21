Bufab Buys Timco, with Annual Sales GBP 60 Million
(PLX AI) – Bufab Group: Bufab acquires TIMCO (‘TI Midwood & Co Limited’) with annual sales of GBP 60 million.The acquisition will be financed by Bufab's existing credit facility, which has been increased from 3 SEK billion to 4 SEK billion, with …
