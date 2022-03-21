Nike Q3 Revenue, EPS Beat Expectations; Shares Rise After Market
(PLX AI) – Nike Q3 revenue USD 10,871 million vs. estimate USD 10,600 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.71Q3 gross margin 46.6% vs. estimate 46.4%Q3 net income USD 1,396 million Revenues were up 5 percent compared to prior year and up 8 …
- (PLX AI) – Nike Q3 revenue USD 10,871 million vs. estimate USD 10,600 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.71
- Q3 gross margin 46.6% vs. estimate 46.4%
- Q3 net income USD 1,396 million
- Revenues were up 5 percent compared to prior year and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis
- CEO says Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy is working, as we invest to achieve our growth opportunities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0