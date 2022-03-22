Air Liquide Targets Average Sales Growth 5-6% per Year
(PLX AI) – Air Liquide issues objective for sales growth reaching a pace of 5 to 6% on average per year.Air Liquide targets return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than >10 % starting from 2023Air Liquide targets reduction of our CO2 emissions in …
- (PLX AI) – Air Liquide issues objective for sales growth reaching a pace of 5 to 6% on average per year.
- Air Liquide targets return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than >10 % starting from 2023
- Air Liquide targets reduction of our CO2 emissions in absolute terms starting around 2025
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0