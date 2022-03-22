Fortum Sells Its 50% Ownership of Oslo Varme for EUR 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Fortum has today signed an agreement to sell its 50% ownership in the district heating company Fortum Oslo Varme AS in Norway to an investor consortium comprising Hafslund Eco, Infranode and HitecVision. The total consideration for …
- (PLX AI) – Fortum has today signed an agreement to sell its 50% ownership in the district heating company Fortum Oslo Varme AS in Norway to an investor consortium comprising Hafslund Eco, Infranode and HitecVision.
- The total consideration for Fortum's share is approximately NOK 10 billion on a cash and debt free basis, or approximately EUR 1 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0