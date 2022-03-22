checkAd

SES SA Buys Global SATCOM Business from Leonardo DRS for $450 Million

(PLX AI) – SES SA says Leonardo DRS Announces Sale of Global SATCOM Business to SES.The DRS GES business is a leading provider of commercial satellite communications to the US GovernmentThe transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of …

  • (PLX AI) – SES SA says Leonardo DRS Announces Sale of Global SATCOM Business to SES.
  • The DRS GES business is a leading provider of commercial satellite communications to the US Government
  • The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of Leonardo DRS and of SES
  • Finalization of the deal is targeted for the second half of 2022

