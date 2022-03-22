Stillfront Drops 6% After SEB Says Sell on Underperforming Acquisitions
(PLX AI) – Stillfront shares fell more than 6% in early trading after SEB initiated coverage with a sell rating. Price target SEK 25 implies 17% downside from yesterday's closeSome recent acquisitions made by Stillfront seem to be underperforming …
- (PLX AI) – Stillfront shares fell more than 6% in early trading after SEB initiated coverage with a sell rating.
- Price target SEK 25 implies 17% downside from yesterday's close
- Some recent acquisitions made by Stillfront seem to be underperforming management’s expectations, SEB analysts said
- This may lead to tepid group organic growth, the analysts said
- Stay cautious on this game developer and sell, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0