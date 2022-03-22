(PLX AI) – Stillfront shares fell more than 6% in early trading after SEB initiated coverage with a sell rating. Price target SEK 25 implies 17% downside from yesterday's closeSome recent acquisitions made by Stillfront seem to be underperforming …

Stillfront Drops 6% After SEB Says Sell on Underperforming Acquisitions

