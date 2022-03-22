Axfood Shares Rise as Danske Says Buy on Ability to Pass on Inflation to Consumers

(PLX AI) – Axfood shares rose 2.6% in early trading after analysts at Danske Bank raised their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.Axfood has a strong history of passing food price inflation through to consumers, Danske saidThe retailer is …

