Bufab Jumps Nearly 4% After UK Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Bufab shares rose nearly 4% after the company acquired TIMCO in the UK.TIMCO has annual sales of GBP 60 millionIt could add 9-10% to Bufab's EBITA next year, according to CarnegieThis is an attractive acquisition, significantly expanding …
- (PLX AI) – Bufab shares rose nearly 4% after the company acquired TIMCO in the UK.
- TIMCO has annual sales of GBP 60 million
- It could add 9-10% to Bufab's EBITA next year, according to Carnegie
- This is an attractive acquisition, significantly expanding Bufab's UK footprint, and strengthening the company's position in the construction segment, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0