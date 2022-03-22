checkAd

Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol

(PLX AI) – Orphazyme announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.Receipt of the negative Trend Vote by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use …

  • (PLX AI) – Orphazyme announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.
  • Receipt of the negative Trend Vote by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) already announced on February 23
  • Orphazyme is currently under an in-court restructuring and has reduced its workforce by approximately 50%
  • Says uncertain if a solution can be found for operations to continue
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol (PLX AI) – Orphazyme announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.Receipt of the negative Trend Vote by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Changes Accountants to Deloitte from KPMG
RWE to Collaborate on Low Carbon, Green Hydrogen with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
Bufab Buys Timco, with Annual Sales GBP 60 Million
Palfinger Sees Significant Drop in EBIT Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Nike Q3 Revenue, EPS Beat Expectations; Shares Rise After Market
A2A Settles Litigation With 4 Companies
Fortum Sells Its 50% Ownership of Oslo Varme for EUR 1 Billion
Hornbach Holding FY Revenue, EBIT Beat Estimates; Shares Rise
Stillfront Drops 6% After SEB Says Sell on Underperforming Acquisitions
Amcor Says Will Stop Exports from Russia as Soon as Possible
Titel
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Rheinmetall Jumps 5.6% as New Era of German Defense Spending Begins
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake
Deutsche Bank to Benefit from Higher Rates, Volume, BofA Says in Upgrade
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Lindt & Spruengli CEO to Step Down; Replaced by Lechner
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures