Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol
- (PLX AI) – Orphazyme announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C.
- Receipt of the negative Trend Vote by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) already announced on February 23
- Orphazyme is currently under an in-court restructuring and has reduced its workforce by approximately 50%
- Says uncertain if a solution can be found for operations to continue
