Volvo Cars Cuts Deliveries Outlook as Production Situation Worsens
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars expects reduced production due to temporary worsened semiconductor situation.Volvo Cars says worsened production situation expected to last throughout the second quarter due to lack of a specific type of semi-conductorVolvo …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars expects reduced production due to temporary worsened semiconductor situation.
- Volvo Cars says worsened production situation expected to last throughout the second quarter due to lack of a specific type of semi-conductor
- Volvo Cars now expects marginal growth in deliveries for the full year 2022, compared to 2021
- Previous expectation was to grow its sales volumes for the full year 2022
- The supply chain constraints, including the ongoing impacts from Covid, are expected to remain a problem for the industry throughout 2022, the company said
