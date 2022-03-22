checkAd

OPAP FY Earnings Miss Expectations; Proposes EUR 0.90 Dividend

(PLX AI) – OPAP FY EBITDA EUR 550.3 million vs. estimate EUR 558 million.FY gross gaming revenues EUR 1,538.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,562 millionFY net income EUR 259.4 millionOPAP Additional capital return to be proposed to AGM at €0.90 per share

Autor: PLX AI
