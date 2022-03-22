Centene Names Vice Chairman London New CEO
(PLX AI) – Centene names Sarah London, Vice Chairman of Centene, new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Michael Neidorff. Neidorff remains on a previously announced medical leave of absence from his position on the Board of …
- (PLX AI) – Centene names Sarah London, Vice Chairman of Centene, new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, succeeding Michael Neidorff.
- Neidorff remains on a previously announced medical leave of absence from his position on the Board of the Company
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0