Norma Sees Mid to High Single-Digit Organic Growth This Year
(PLX AI) – Norma Group gives 2022 forecast for organic growth in the mid to high single-digit range.Also sees adjusted EBIT margin of around 11 percent in 2022, up from 10.4% in 2021Expects net operating cash flow of about EUR 100 million
