LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser FY EBIT EUR 100,000 vs. estimate EUR 2 million.FY revenue EUR 93.6 million vs. estimate EUR 96 millionOutlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 110-130 millionOutlook FY 2022 EBIT margin 2-7%For the first quarter of 2022, LPKF expects …
- (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser FY EBIT EUR 100,000 vs. estimate EUR 2 million.
- FY revenue EUR 93.6 million vs. estimate EUR 96 million
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 110-130 million
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT margin 2-7%
- For the first quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 22 - 26 million and an EBIT in the range of EUR -2 to 1 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0