checkAd

LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser FY EBIT EUR 100,000 vs. estimate EUR 2 million.FY revenue EUR 93.6 million vs. estimate EUR 96 millionOutlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 110-130 millionOutlook FY 2022 EBIT margin 2-7%For the first quarter of 2022, LPKF expects …

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser FY EBIT EUR 100,000 vs. estimate EUR 2 million.
  • FY revenue EUR 93.6 million vs. estimate EUR 96 million
  • Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 110-130 million
  • Outlook FY 2022 EBIT margin 2-7%
  • For the first quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 22 - 26 million and an EBIT in the range of EUR -2 to 1 million

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 16,16, was eine Steigerung von +0,12% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  95   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser FY EBIT EUR 100,000 vs. estimate EUR 2 million.FY revenue EUR 93.6 million vs. estimate EUR 96 millionOutlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 110-130 millionOutlook FY 2022 EBIT margin 2-7%For the first quarter of 2022, LPKF expects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Adobe Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q2 Guidance Below Consensus
BASF Hikes Prices for Care Chemicals Portfolio Globally
Volvo Cars Cuts Deliveries Outlook as Production Situation Worsens
Credit Suisse Expands Wealth Management in Germany to Focus on Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals
Stillfront Drops 6% After SEB Says Sell on Underperforming Acquisitions
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol
Axfood Shares Rise as Danske Says Buy on Ability to Pass on Inflation to Consumers
OPAP FY Earnings Miss Expectations; Proposes EUR 0.90 Dividend
Titel
Rheinmetall Jumps 5.6% as New Era of German Defense Spending Begins
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake
Deutsche Bank to Benefit from Higher Rates, Volume, BofA Says in Upgrade
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Lindt & Spruengli CEO to Step Down; Replaced by Lechner
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
Siemens Mobility Gets Hydrogen Train Order in Bavaria
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures