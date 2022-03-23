SEB CFO Yazdi Returns from Leave of Absence
(PLX AI) – SEB CFO Masih Yazdi returns from leave of absence.Peter Kessiakoff, who has been Acting CFO during Masih Yazdi's leave of absence, will resume his previous position as CFO of SEB's division Corporate & Private Customers
