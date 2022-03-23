Loomis Targets Annual Revenue Growth 5-8% for 2022-2024
(PLX AI) – Loomis targets average revenue growth of 5-8 percent per year for 2022-2024.Loomis also targets operating margin (EBITA) of 12-14 percent for 2024Sustainability targets of reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15 percent compared to 2019, …
- (PLX AI) – Loomis targets average revenue growth of 5-8 percent per year for 2022-2024.
- Loomis also targets operating margin (EBITA) of 12-14 percent for 2024
- Sustainability targets of reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 15 percent compared to 2019, in scope 1 & 2 combined
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0