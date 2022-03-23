DIC Asset Raises Forecast After Buying Stake in VIB Vermögen
(PLX AI) – DIC Asset raises forecast for the fiscal year 2022 after buying majority stake in VIB Vermögen.DIC Asset now expects higher gross rental income of EUR 170 to 180 millionDIC Asset now expects FFO before taxes to between EUR 130 and 136 …
- DIC Asset now expects higher gross rental income of EUR 170 to 180 million
- DIC Asset now expects FFO before taxes to between EUR 130 and 136 million
