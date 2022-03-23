Aker Horizons Jumps 8% After Selling REC Silicon Stake at 15 Times Purchase Price
(PLX AI) – Aker Horizons shares rose almost 8% in morning trading after the company sold its stake in REC Silicon at 15 times the purchase price. Aker Horizons sold its entire stake to Hanwha at NOK 20 per share, after buying it at NOK 1.325 per …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Horizons shares rose almost 8% in morning trading after the company sold its stake in REC Silicon at 15 times the purchase price.
- Aker Horizons sold its entire stake to Hanwha at NOK 20 per share, after buying it at NOK 1.325 per share at the end of 2019
- Total proceeds NOK 1,402 million
- Aker Horizons is continuing to crystalize its portfolio value through acquisitions, Carnegie said
- Today’s transaction adds about NOK 0.4 per share to Aker Horizons NAV, SEB said
