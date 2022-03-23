Loomis Shares Slip as New Targets Underwhelm, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Loomis shares gave up initial gains and are now trading in negative territory after issuing new targets for the next 3 years.
- Loomis targets average revenue growth of 5-8 percent per year for 2022-2024 and EBITA margin of 12-14% for 2024
- The targets seem achievable but they could have been even more ambitious, analysts at SEB said
