checkAd

Carlsberg Slips After Kepler Slashes Price Target by 25% on Russia, Ukraine Exposure

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares slipped in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux slashed their price target on the stock by 25%.Carlsberg price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 1,190 at KeplerThe brewer has significant direct exposure to …

  • (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares slipped in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux slashed their price target on the stock by 25%.
  • Carlsberg price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 1,190 at Kepler
  • The brewer has significant direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine, and despite recent downward pressure on the shares, the risk/reward doesn't justify a more positive view, Kepler said
  • Uncertainty surrounding Carlsberg remains significant, with risks also to its European and Chinese operations, according to the analysts
  • Kepler assigns zero value to Carlsberg's Russian operations and forecasts a slight decline in organic operating profit this year
  • However, recommendation remains buy


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Carlsberg Slips After Kepler Slashes Price Target by 25% on Russia, Ukraine Exposure (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares slipped in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux slashed their price target on the stock by 25%.Carlsberg price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 1,190 at KeplerThe brewer has significant direct exposure to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Adobe Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q2 Guidance Below Consensus
BASF Hikes Prices for Care Chemicals Portfolio Globally
Volvo Cars Cuts Deliveries Outlook as Production Situation Worsens
Nordex Gets 313.5 MW Wind Turbine Orders in Finland
Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol
OPAP FY Earnings Miss Expectations; Proposes EUR 0.90 Dividend
Centene Names Vice Chairman London New CEO
Neste Names Lehmus New CEO
Titel
Rheinmetall Jumps 5.6% as New Era of German Defense Spending Begins
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake
Deutsche Bank to Benefit from Higher Rates, Volume, BofA Says in Upgrade
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Lindt & Spruengli CEO to Step Down; Replaced by Lechner
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures