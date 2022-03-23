Carlsberg Slips After Kepler Slashes Price Target by 25% on Russia, Ukraine Exposure
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares slipped in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux slashed their price target on the stock by 25%.Carlsberg price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 1,190 at KeplerThe brewer has significant direct exposure to …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares slipped in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux slashed their price target on the stock by 25%.
- Carlsberg price target cut to DKK 890 from DKK 1,190 at Kepler
- The brewer has significant direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine, and despite recent downward pressure on the shares, the risk/reward doesn't justify a more positive view, Kepler said
- Uncertainty surrounding Carlsberg remains significant, with risks also to its European and Chinese operations, according to the analysts
- Kepler assigns zero value to Carlsberg's Russian operations and forecasts a slight decline in organic operating profit this year
- However, recommendation remains buy
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0