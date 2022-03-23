checkAd

GN Store Nord Is at Good Entry Point, Handelsbanken Says

(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares are at a good entry point now after falling recently, analysts at Handelsbanken said.GN shares have fallen more than 30% in the last half yearUnderlying demand on the audio market remains healthy, Handelsbanken …

  • (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares are at a good entry point now after falling recently, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
  • GN shares have fallen more than 30% in the last half year
  • Underlying demand on the audio market remains healthy, Handelsbanken said
  • Uncertainty in the short-term is just a bump in the road, with good long-term potential: Handelsbanken
  • GN is rated buy at Handelsbanken, with price target DKK 535
  • Shares are up 1.2% today
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

GN Store Nord Is at Good Entry Point, Handelsbanken Says (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord shares are at a good entry point now after falling recently, analysts at Handelsbanken said.GN shares have fallen more than 30% in the last half yearUnderlying demand on the audio market remains healthy, Handelsbanken …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Adobe Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, but Q2 Guidance Below Consensus
Nordex Gets 313.5 MW Wind Turbine Orders in Finland
BASF Hikes Prices for Care Chemicals Portfolio Globally
Volvo Cars Cuts Deliveries Outlook as Production Situation Worsens
Centene Names Vice Chairman London New CEO
OPAP FY Earnings Miss Expectations; Proposes EUR 0.90 Dividend
Orphazymes Withdraws EMA Application for Arimoclomol
Neste Names Lehmus New CEO
Titel
Rheinmetall Jumps 5.6% as New Era of German Defense Spending Begins
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
S&T Says Grosso Tec to Submit EUR 15.30 per Share Offer for 8.32% Stake
Deutsche Bank to Benefit from Higher Rates, Volume, BofA Says in Upgrade
Nel Gets Alkaline Electrolyser System Order for EUR 2 Million in Finland
Kimberly-Clark Names Nelson Urdaneta New CFO
Lindt & Spruengli CEO to Step Down; Replaced by Lechner
Equinor Gas Production Increase May Boost Free Cash Flow by 10%, Analysts Say
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Hexagon Buys QMS Provider ETQ for $1.2 Billion
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
QuantumScape to Collaborate with Automaker on Battery Technology; May Set Up Joint Venture
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures