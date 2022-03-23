Auto1 Drops 15% as Disappointing Guidance Set to Lead to Estimates Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Auto1 shares reversed course and fell 15% as weak guidance overshadowed fourth-quarter earnings beat.Auto1 Q4 revenues were better than expected, and shares initially rose at the openBut on closer inspection, several elements of the 2022 …
- (PLX AI) – Auto1 shares reversed course and fell 15% as weak guidance overshadowed fourth-quarter earnings beat.
- Auto1 Q4 revenues were better than expected, and shares initially rose at the open
- But on closer inspection, several elements of the 2022 guidance were below expectations
- The company sees retail segment units outlook of 70,000-90,000, while consensus was for 91,000
- Sees merchant segment outlook units 580,000-680,000, while consensus was 674,000
- Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for minus 2-3% implies an adjusted EBITDA loss of EUR 156 million, higher than consensus, which expected a loss of EUR 140 million for 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0