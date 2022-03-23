(PLX AI) – CA Immobilien FY EBITDA EUR 210.1 million.FY EBIT EUR 749.6 million after increased revaluation resultCA Immo distributed dividends of €3.50 per share from the retained earnings as at 31 December 2020 in the 2021 business year and a …

CA Immobilien FY EBIT EUR 750 Million on Increased Revaluation Result; Plans No Dividend for 2021

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer