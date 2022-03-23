(PLX AI) – Better Collective acquires Canada Sports Betting for maximum price of 21.4 million euros.EUR 15.9 million is an upfront cash payment and EUR 5.5 million is a deferred cash payment contingent on certain deliverables within three …

Better Collective Buys Canada Sports Betting for up to EUR 21.4 Million

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer