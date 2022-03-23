Verkkokauppa Cuts Guidance After Challenging Start to the Year
(PLX AI) – Verkkokauppa Profit warning: Verkkokauppa.com's consumer business quieter than expected – the company lowers its financial guidance for 2022.Outlook FY revenue EUR 530-590 million vs. EUR 590-640 million previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT …
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 530-590 million vs. EUR 590-640 million previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 12-19 million vs. EUR 19-25 million previously
