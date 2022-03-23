Credit Suisse Says Bermuda Court to Issue Judgment Against Life Insurance Subsidiary Potentially Over $500 Million
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse announces that a court in Bermuda is expected to publish shortly a judgment against a local life insurance subsidiary of the bank.
- Credit Suisse says judgment potentially totaling in excess of USD 500 million
- Credit Suisse has previously taken reserves against this matter and intends to pursue all available legal actions
- Credit Suisse will consider whether any further reserves are required
