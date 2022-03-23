(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse announces that a court in Bermuda is expected to publish shortly a judgment against a local life insurance subsidiary of the bank.Credit Suisse says judgment potentially totaling in excess of USD 500 millionCredit Suisse has …

Credit Suisse Says Bermuda Court to Issue Judgment Against Life Insurance Subsidiary Potentially Over $500 Million

