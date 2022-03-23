WithSecure Sells Shares at EUR 4.86 per Share
(PLX AI) – WithSecure raises EUR 77 million at EUR 4.86 per share.Shares closed regular trading earlier today at EUR 5.65 The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to finance the implementation of the growth strategy relating to its …
- (PLX AI) – WithSecure raises EUR 77 million at EUR 4.86 per share.
- Shares closed regular trading earlier today at EUR 5.65
- The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to finance the implementation of the growth strategy relating to its corporate security business
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0