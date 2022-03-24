Flughafen Zurich Chairman Schmid to Step Down; Replaced by Felder
(PLX AI) – Flughafen Zurich Chairman Andreas Schmid will not to stand for re-election and step down.His designated successor is Josef Felder, a long-standing member of the Board of Directors and former CEO of Flughafen Zürich AG
