(PLX AI) – Rational FY EBIT EUR 160.1 million vs. estimate EUR 161 million.FY revenue EUR 779.7 million vs. estimate EUR 780 millionFY EPS EUR 10.88FY EBIT margin 20.5%Outlook FY sales growth 10-15%Gross margin is expected to be at the level of the …

Rational FY Earnings in Line with Estimates; Sees Sales Growth 10-15% in 2022

