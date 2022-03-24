Rational FY Earnings in Line with Estimates; Sees Sales Growth 10-15% in 2022
(PLX AI) – Rational FY EBIT EUR 160.1 million vs. estimate EUR 161 million.FY revenue EUR 779.7 million vs. estimate EUR 780 millionFY EPS EUR 10.88FY EBIT margin 20.5%Outlook FY sales growth 10-15%Gross margin is expected to be at the level of the …
- (PLX AI) – Rational FY EBIT EUR 160.1 million vs. estimate EUR 161 million.
- FY revenue EUR 779.7 million vs. estimate EUR 780 million
- FY EPS EUR 10.88
- FY EBIT margin 20.5%
- Outlook FY sales growth 10-15%
- Gross margin is expected to be at the level of the previous year
- Since the increase in operating costs was disproportionately small relative to revenue, the company anticipates that EBIT will grow at a slightly higher rate than sales revenues and that the EBIT margin will be slightly higher year on year
