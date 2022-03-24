MPC Container Ships Says Star Spike Sold 6.19% Stake, Still Holds 9.98%
(PLX AI) – MPC Container Ships says Star Spike sold 6.19% of the share capital, or 27.5 million shares.Now holds 9.98% of the share capital and voting rightsRemaining shares in lock-up for 180 days
