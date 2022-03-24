checkAd

Comet Says Wins $40 Million Judgment in Lawsuit Against XP Power

(PLX AI) – Comet says it won the Trade Secret Misappropriation lawsuit against XP Power.Comet says jury awards Comet USD 40 million in compensatory and punitive damagesTrial was in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

  • (PLX AI) – Comet says it won the Trade Secret Misappropriation lawsuit against XP Power.
  • Comet says jury awards Comet USD 40 million in compensatory and punitive damages
  • Trial was in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
