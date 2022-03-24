CTS Eventim Revenue Jumps Almost 60%; Doesn't Give Guidance for 2022
(PLX AI) – CTS Eventim FY EBITDA EUR 208 million.FY revenue EUR 407.8 million, up 59%Driven mainly by a resurgence in ticket sales, with top artists such as Ed Sheeran, Genesis and Udo Lindenberg among the bestsellersOptimistic about the Company's …
- (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim FY EBITDA EUR 208 million.
- FY revenue EUR 407.8 million, up 59%
- Driven mainly by a resurgence in ticket sales, with top artists such as Ed Sheeran, Genesis and Udo Lindenberg among the bestsellers
- Optimistic about the Company's prospects for 2022, but doesn't give precise guidance
