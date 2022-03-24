Nolato Q1 Sales Will Be Much Lower Than Consensus Expected on Supply Constraints
(PLX AI) – Nolato provides update on first-quarter financial performanceNolato expects the Group’s net sales for the first quarter of 2022 to be in line with the same period last year and amount to around SEK 2.7 billionConsensus currently was at …
- (PLX AI) – Nolato provides update on first-quarter financial performance
- Nolato expects the Group’s net sales for the first quarter of 2022 to be in line with the same period last year and amount to around SEK 2.7 billion
- Consensus currently was at SEK 3.18 billion
- Nolato expects first quarter EBITA margin in the region of 9%
- Nolato’s net sales in the first quarter have been adversely affected by the restricted supply of components, which has forced some customers to close or reduce production capacity periodically, as well as by a shortage of raw materials and labor as a result of the pandemic, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0