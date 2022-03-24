GN Store Nord Rebounds After Yesterday's Losses as Analysts See Acceleration from Q2
(PLX AI) – GN Store Nord recouped 1.3% after heavy losses yesterday, as analysts said the company was still poised for acceleration from the second quarter. GN fell as much as 6% yesterday after management highlighted Q1 guidance that the market saw …
- (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord recouped 1.3% after heavy losses yesterday, as analysts said the company was still poised for acceleration from the second quarter.
- GN fell as much as 6% yesterday after management highlighted Q1 guidance that the market saw as disappointing, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- Still, cautiousness around Q1 reflects temporary factors in the Audio business, with Chinese port congestion in the last 1-2 weeks as a new headwind
- GN has seen increasing component availability in the Audio business through Q1, consistent with FY expectations, which should support accelerating revenue growth through the year, Goldman said
- Shipping and manufacturing disruption in China due to Covid last week may result in Q1 falling short, which adds uncertainty, but access to components is improving, analysts at Nordea said
- Barring any further lockdowns the Q1 report may prove a positive inflection point for the share, Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation and DKK 603 price target
- Near-term growth is held back by shipping congestion in China, with a few days of Q1 revenue pushed to Q2 because of the delays, but this shouldn't affect first-half revenues, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0