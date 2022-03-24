Alaska Air Plans 4-8% Average Yearly Growth Through 2025
- (PLX AI) – Alaska Air plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025.
- Plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300+ aircraft to all-Boeing 737 for its mainline operations and all-Embraer E175 jets for regional, by the end of 2023
- Today, the company announced infrastructure improvements for four of its main hubs – Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles
- These investments total $2.3 billion in infrastructure upgrades
