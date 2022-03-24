checkAd

Alaska Air Plans 4-8% Average Yearly Growth Through 2025

(PLX AI) – Alaska Air plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025.Plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300 aircraft to all-Boeing 737 for its mainline operations and all-Embraer E175 jets for regional, by the end of …

  • (PLX AI) – Alaska Air plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025.
  • Plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300+ aircraft to all-Boeing 737 for its mainline operations and all-Embraer E175 jets for regional, by the end of 2023
  • Today, the company announced infrastructure improvements for four of its main hubs – Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles
  • These investments total $2.3 billion in infrastructure upgrades
