Assurant Sees FY Adj. EBITDA Growth 8-10%
- (PLX AI) – Assurant 2022 Outlook Adjusted EBITDA growth 8 percent to 10 percent.
- Adjusted earnings growth outlook 16-20%
- Segment cash generation outlook $2.9 billion
- Sees 2023-2024 adj. EBITDA growth 10% average per year
- Sees 2023-2024 adj. earnings growth 12% or higher per year
