FactSet Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Adj. EPS $12.75-13.15 for Full Year
- (PLX AI) – FactSet Q2 revenue USD 431.1 million vs. estimate USD 427 million.
- Q2 EBIT margin 28.6%
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 33.7%
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 3.27 vs. estimate USD 2.98
- Q2 EPS USD 2.84
- FY Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $130 million to $150 million over fiscal 2021
- FY Revenues expected to be in the range of $1,800 million to $1,830 million
- FY Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%
- FY Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33% to 34%
- FY Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.75 to $10.15. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $13.15
