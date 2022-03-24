FactSet Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sees Adj. EPS $12.75-13.15 for Full Year

(PLX AI) – FactSet Q2 revenue USD 431.1 million vs. estimate USD 427 million.Q2 EBIT margin 28.6%Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 33.7%Q2 adjusted EPS USD 3.27 vs. estimate USD 2.98Q2 EPS USD 2.84FY Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to …

