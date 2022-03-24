checkAd

Jungheinrich FY Earnings Top Estimates, but 2022 Outlook Below Market Expectations

(PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 2022 revenue expected to be slightly above the previous year's value.Jungheinrich 2022 EBIT and pretax profit could both reach a value significantly below that of the previous year, the company saidFY 2021 orders EUR 4,900 …

  • (PLX AI) – Jungheinrich 2022 revenue expected to be slightly above the previous year's value.
  • Jungheinrich 2022 EBIT and pretax profit could both reach a value significantly below that of the previous year, the company said
  • FY 2021 orders EUR 4,900 million
  • FY 2021 revenue EUR 4,200 million vs. estimate EUR 4,170 million
  • FY EBIT EUR 360 million vs. estimate EUR 354 million
  • FY pretax profit EUR 349 million vs. estimate EUR 339 million
  • Says expects generally good market demand, but uncertainty massively heightened by Russia-Ukraine war
