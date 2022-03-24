Dassault Aviation Sells 6 New Rafale Jets to Greece
(PLX AI) – Dassault Aviation says Greece acquires six additional new Rafale jets. This new contract, which follows Greece's acquisition of 18 Rafale in January 2021, will increase to 24 the number of Rafale operated by the Hellenic Air Force
