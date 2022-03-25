Trelleborg Sells Wheel Systems Business for EUR 2.1 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Trelleborg divests its business area Trelleborg Wheel Systems.
- Trelleborg transaction will result in an estimated capital gain of SEK 6,000 million
- Trelleborg has signed an agreement to divest its Trelleborg Wheel Systems business area to Yokohama Rubber Company for EUR 2,100 million
- Our ambition is to grow Trelleborg into the world’s foremost engineered polymer solutions company in our selected industries, such as healthcare & medical, automation and aerospace, as well as in specialty industrial applications, CEO says
