Husqvarna Q1 Sales Miss Consensus by Almost 9%

(PLX AI) – Husqvarna first quarter sales will be approximately SEK 15 billion, the company said.Consensus was SEK 16.4 billionHusqvarna expects reduced production for the first quarter even though demand is strong across all markets and productsBut …

  • (PLX AI) – Husqvarna first quarter sales will be approximately SEK 15 billion, the company said.
  • Consensus was SEK 16.4 billion
  • Husqvarna expects reduced production for the first quarter even though demand is strong across all markets and products
  • But escalating global supply chain challenges resulting in shortages of certain components and longer lead times
