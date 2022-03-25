Ams OSRAM Sells AMLS Business to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 Milion
(PLX AI) – Ams OSRAM sells Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 million.To focus on dedicated strategic core technology and divesting businesses that are not seen as core to the corporate strategyAms OSRAM will continue to …
- (PLX AI) – Ams OSRAM sells Automotive Lighting Systems GmbH to Plastic Omnium for EUR 65 million.
- To focus on dedicated strategic core technology and divesting businesses that are not seen as core to the corporate strategy
- Ams OSRAM will continue to be a key supplier of automotive LED and optical components to Plastic Omnium
