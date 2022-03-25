Tele2 to Complete Netherlands Divestment in Weeks, Proposes SEK 13 Extra Dividend
(PLX AI) – Tele2 expects to complete the divestment of T-Mobile Netherlands in the coming weeks.All necessary regulatory approvals have been receivedTele2 proposes extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00 per shareThe extraordinary dividend should be …
- (PLX AI) – Tele2 expects to complete the divestment of T-Mobile Netherlands in the coming weeks.
- All necessary regulatory approvals have been received
- Tele2 proposes extraordinary dividend of SEK 13.00 per share
- The extraordinary dividend should be paid in connection with the first tranche of the ordinary dividend, in May 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0