Dios Fastigheter Sells Retail Properties for SEK 737 Million

(PLX AI) – Dios Fastigheter divests retail properties for SEK 737 million in Gävle, Falun, Umeå and Skellefteå to Point Properties AB.Diös says is optimizing its portfolio in each city and creating the conditions for further growth and …

  • Diös says is optimizing its portfolio in each city and creating the conditions for further growth and acquisitions
  • Transfer of ownership will take place 1st June 2022
Autor: PLX AI
